Packers Make Decision On Star OL David Bakhtiari Before Training Camp

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers placed nine players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari wasn't included in that group.

That led many fans to believe that Bakhtiari is at full strength and ready for the very first day of training camp. However, the latest update on his status says otherwise.

Moments ago, the Packers placed Bakhtiari on the PUP list.

This is unfortunate news for Bakhtiari and the Packers, but this doesn't mean he won't be ready for Week 1. If anything, this might just be a precautionary measure by the team.

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL towards the end of the 2020 season. He missed all but one game last year recovering from surgery.

During OTAs this year, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was optimistic that Bakhtiari would be ready to go for training camp.

“We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year, as well,” LaFleur said, via Packer Central. “I think time will tell. But we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”

The Packers should provide another update on Bakhtiari when training camp officially begins on July 27.