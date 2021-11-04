Packers Make Interesting Media Decision With Jordan Love

On Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers made an interesting decision regarding quarterback Jordan Love.

The second-year quarterback will start Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That news came after reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game due to his vaccination status.

With a little extra being placed on Love’s plate this week, the Packers decided not to make him available to the media. Packers reporter Ryan Wood said the team did make the new long snapper available, though.

“Packers are not making Jordan Love available to reporters today. They are making their new long snapper available, however,” Ryan Wood said.

As Love gears up for the biggest start of his career, general manager Brian Gutekunst had high praise for the young quarterback.

“I thought he had a fantastic camp, I really did,” Gutekunst said at the end of the preseason. “Obviously he had a little bit of a pause in there where he missed some time, which would have been nice for him to have. But I thought he did an excellent job. Really saw the growth we needed to see, yeah, I was excited for him. Obviously nothing’s perfect and there’s definitely some things in there that I think he’ll take from this preseason with him as he goes. But nah, I thought it was fantastic.”

Love and the Packers face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.