After avoiding the slight scare of Aaron Rodgers’ “announcement” yesterday, the Green Bay Packers resumed making roster moves ahead of free agency. Today, they made a big one.

On Wednesday, the Packers reportedly restructured the contract of star nose tackle Kenny Clark. The move freed up over $10 million in cap space, converting $13.615 million of his 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and adding two void years.

The Packers have the second-lowest cap space in the league sitting at a whopping $42 million over the cap. We can probably expect a lot of moves like this in the days to come.

Green Bay will probably need to squeeze every single dollar of cap space if they want to to bring the team back the way it was last year. The bottom half of the Packers roster might very well be purged in the days to come.

NFL fans are largely rolling their eyes at the Packers’ moves. They’ve come to realize that void years effectively make being over the cap meaningless and are expecting more to come:

The most important items on the Packers’ agenda this offseason will be All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and the contract situation with Aaron Rodgers.

Adams is a free agent while Rodgers is… Rodgers.

The Packers will undoubtedly be busy this offseason. But aside from bringing the band back together from last season, it seems unlikely that they bring on any big name free agents from outside the organization.

What other roster moves will the Packers make next?