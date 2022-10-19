Packers Make Roster Decision On Sammy Watkins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a boost on offense. Luckily for them, help is on the way.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Packers designated wide receiver Sammy Watkins to return from injured reserve. He's expected to practice on a limited basis today, per head coach Matt LaFleur.

Even though Watkins will practice this week, the Packers have not made a decision on Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

This move simply gives the Packers a 21-day window to see what type of shape Watkins is in.

Prior to suffering a hamstring injury, Watkins played a pivotal role in the Packers' Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears. He had three catches for 93 yards in that game.

Unfortunately for Watkins, injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential throughout his career.

We'll see if Watkins can stay on the field for the remainder of the 2022 season.