Packers Make Unfortunate Decision On Star Defensive Lineman

The Green Bay Packers have already had to deal with a rash of injuries this season. On Thursday, it was COVID-19 that sidelined one of the team’s best defensive players.

According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, the Packers added nosetackle Kenny Clark to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Matt LaFleur announced the disappointing news during his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Given how late in the week it is, Clark is unlikely to be available be the time kickoff comes around on Sunday.

Clark has been a steady presence up front for the Packers defense this season. In 13 games, the six-year veteran has racked up 42 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits. Green Bay’s defense has impressed through the first 14 weeks and has been a major reason for the team’s success.

The good news for the Packers is that Clark is the only player on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday. Backup quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice this week, leaving the team in fairly good health in Week 15.

Other teams around the league can’t exactly say the same. The Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team have seen numerous members within the organization test positive for the virus this week.

Thankfully, the Packers haven’t fallen into the same category. Still, LaFleur will need to find a way to replace his Pro Bowl nosetackle when Green Bay takes the field in Baltimore this weekend.

Kickoff for the Week 15 matchup between the Packers and the Ravens is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.