Packers TE Knows How Aaron Rodgers Will Respond To Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers are married to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the foreseeable future. That made the selection of Jordan Love with the team’s first-round pick all the more surprising.

Love went No. 26 overall to the Packers, who traded up a few spots to take him. He is coming off of a shaky final year at Utah State, though the Aggies went through a coaching change, and lost a lot of talent from the 2018 season, when Love put up really fantastic numbers. He has a big arm, and there is definitely a chance that he emerges as a star.

Still, Rodgers is coming off of a solid first year under Matt LaFleur, and should have more in the tank. Going with a project quarterback in the first round was a surprising move, given the number of top wide receivers, a position of need for the club, available. That doesn’t mean that Rodgers will repeat the same standoffish relationship with Love that he and Brett Favre had when he was in a similar position.

“The things that you can’t control is water off a duck’s back,” Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis said, when asked about how he sees the situation play out, in an interview with CBS Sports Radio. “Aaron is a grown man. You don’t think he’s ever had to deal with things like that? Whether it be distractions, adversity, it doesn’t matter what it is. He’s a grown man. He is where he is a for a reason. I’m not worried about it.”

Lewis admitted that he was “shocked” by the pick, but he’s not worried about the impact on team chemistry at all. “The biggest thing is that we all come together,” Lewis said. “At some point, we’ll meet everybody and try to get to this championship and win this thing. That’s all I’m really focused on.”

His sentiments largely echo those shared by Aaron Rodgers himself in May, a few weeks after the NFL Draft.

“Obviously I’m not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily,” Rodgers admitted. “But I understand the organization is thinking not only about the present, but the future and I respect that. I understand their mindset and their focus. Obviously they thought he was a great enough talent that they needed to go up and get him.”

A few weeks ago, Favre said that he “never got the sense” that Rodgers was annoyed that the team drafted another quarterback, but more so that the team wasn’t dedicated to getting the future Hall of Famer the immediate help that he needs.

After a deeply unpopular Draft and a quiet free agency period, there is real pressure on the franchise to take advantage of the end of Rodgers’ prime. We’ll see if the team can answer.

[CBS Sports Radio]