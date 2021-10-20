The Green Bay Packers will have All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari back at practice today for the first time in nearly a year.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL during a practice on New Years Eve of last year, an injury which kept him out of the Packers’ playoff run. The team placed him on the PUP list at the end of training camp, which ensured he would miss at least the first six games of the season.

Today, Bakhtiari will be back on the field getting at least some work in as he tries to build himself up to game speed.

Third-year pro Elgton Jenkins played well in place of Bakhtiari at left tackle during the season’s first two weeks before an ankle injury knocked him out of action for three games. He returned in Week 6.

In his two-plus seasons with the Packers, Jenkins has shown a proficiency at multiple positions along the offensive line. That versatility will come in handy once Bakhtiari is ready to returning to starting at his customary spot.