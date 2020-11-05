Packers Officially Announce Aaron Jones’ Status Vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will officially have the services of star running back Aaron Jones in tonight’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones has missed Green Bay’s last two games with a pesky calf injury. At first, it looked like he would be out of tonight’s contest as well.

However, as this week moved along, things began trending positively for the fourth-year back. It was reported this afternoon that the Packers would have Jones available tonight.

That news became official moments ago when Green Bay revealed its inactive list for tonight.

Aaron Jones is ACTIVE, David Bakhtiari is out vs. the 49ers. #GBvsSF inactives list 📝 https://t.co/hwbS8hWU1o — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 5, 2020

Through five games this season, Jones has rushed for 389 yards and five touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. We’ll see how big of a workload he’ll be able to handle.

Jamaal Williams, the Packers’ trusty RB2, will be out for tonight’s game. Behind Jones will be Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams.

Tonight’s game in San Francisco is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.