Packers Officially Move On From 1 Assistant Coach

The Green Bay Packers will be looking for a new special teams coach for next season.

On Saturday afternoon, head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Maurice Drayton will not be returning to the team.

Drayton has been in the NFL for the last six years and has spent four of them with the Packers. LaFleur released a statement on the team’s official website thanking Drayton for all he did with the special teams unit.

“We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” said LaFleur. “He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya, and the rest of their family moving forward.”

This wasn’t the only move that the Packers made with this press release. John Dunn was promoted to tight ends coach in just his second season with the team.

Dunn spent the 2021 season as a senior analyst with the team. Before that, he was the tight ends coach for the New York Jets for two years (2019-20).