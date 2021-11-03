Packers Had Notable Return At Practice On Wednesday

As the Green Bay Packers deal with the sudden absence of unvaccinated star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19, another notable star is back at practice. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who has been out since Week 1 with a back issue, was on the sideline today.

Smith, who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with Green Bay, was limited to one tackle in his one and only appearance this season, back in Week 1. He had back surgery in early October, and his status for the rest of the season remains in doubt,

“It was great to see him back in the building. He had a big smile on his face,” head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday, of Smith’s return to Green Bay, per the Wisconsin State Journal. “He seems like he’s in a pretty good frame of mind. I think that’s more of a week-by-week case. But we’ll see where he’s at. He hasn’t even really done a whole lot of rehab with our guys yet.” The team hasn’t made any guarantees about his return to the field this year. Today, however, he was dressed and on the sideline at practice. It is unclear how much to read into it, but it is, at the very least, a positive sign for the star linebacker.

#Packers ILB Za’Darius Smith is back on the sideline at practice. pic.twitter.com/An4BHQDHl1 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 3, 2021

Rodgers discussed Smith’s presence during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying that there was “some growing optimism” around the team that he could play again this year. That would be very welcome, for a team that maintains serious playoff hopes, though his timeline to potential return remains unclear.

In his first two Packers seasons, Za’Darius Smith logged 107 total tackles (29 tackles for loss) with a team-high 26 sacks. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

