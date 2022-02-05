Packers President Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers remains one of the most interesting topics in the NFL. On Saturday, team president Mark Murphy shared his thoughts on the star quarterback.

After he discussed the Packers’ disappointing loss in the divisional round of the playoffs, Murphy talked about the Packers’ outlook for the 2022 season.

Murphy made it very clear that he wants Rodgers back for the 2022 season, and he’s not the only member inside the Packers’ building that feels this way.

“A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season,” Murphy wrote, via the Packers’ official site. “Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38.”

Rodgers didn’t have a great performance in the playoffs, but there’s no question that he’s still an elite quarterback.

In 16 games this season, Rodgers had 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s expected to be named the MVP of the league yet again.

If the Packers have Rodgers under center for the 2022 season, they’ll remain one of the favorites to win the NFC.