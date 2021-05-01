Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Responds To Trade Speculation

Aaron Rodgers is attending the Kentucky Derby this weekend, and just so happened to run into Mike Tirico of NBC Sports on Saturday. In doing so, Tirico got the opportunity to speak to Rodgers and get an update on the ongoing trade rumors surrounding the veteran quarterback.

It’s NFL Draft weekend, but the talk of the past few days has centered around Rodgers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this week the 2020 NFL MVP wants out of Green Bay. Trade rumors have run rampant ever since.

We haven’t received direct word from Rodgers regarding the trade speculation until now. Tirico caught up with the Green Bay Packers quarterback while both were attending the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rodgers told Tirico he’s “disappointed” reports have surfaced suggesting he’s frustration with the Packers. Tirico went on to clarify there is a “chasm” between Rodgers and Green Bay. But it’s still unclear how things will play out.

The full quote from NBC’s ⁦@miketirico⁩ after a conversation with still-#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers off camera at the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/WT5CbE9hWj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Packers quarterback this upcoming season? It’s still unclear, but these next few weeks will prove critical.

As has been the case with other quarterbacks this off-season (looking at you Russell Wilson), Green Bay is probably going to be patient here. There’s no reason to rush any decisions on a player of Rodgers’ caliber.

If the Packers did want to make a move, they probably would’ve done so before the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft commenced. In such a scenario, Green Bay could’ve added a 2021 first-round pick, in addition to other draft assets, to bolster its roster to surround who many believe to be Rodgers’ successor in Jordan Love.

Instead, the Packers are waiting things out, which is probably a wise move. There may still be time to salvage this entire situation, but it’ll depend on Rodgers.

[Ian Rapoport]