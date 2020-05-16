Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Sends Message To Rookie QB Jordan Love

Just under a month ago, the Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world by trading up in the first round to select a quarterback.

Green Bay traded up with the Miami Dolphins and drafted former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Immediately after, everyone wondered what Aaron Rodgers thought of the pick.

On Friday afternoon, Rodgers finally commented on the team’s decision to draft a quarterback, rather than give him another weapon in the passing game. He clearly wasn’t happy with the pick, but made the best of it.

“Obviously I’m not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily,” Rodgers said. “But I understand the organization is thinking not only about the present, but the future and I respect that.”

As for his relationship with Love, Rodgers said he plans to treat the rookie like he treated all of his backup quarterbacks. Rodgers plans to be a mentor.

Here’s more from Rodgers, via NFL.com:

“I learned a lot over those years working with Brett, things that I can bring the relationship with Jordan and just bring the mindset I went through as a young 21-, 22-, 23-year-old, playing with my idol as a teammate. I’ll definitely take those lessons with me. Like I said before, I’ve always had great relationships with my backups and always loved helping those guys out in any way. The more questions they have, the more answers I have. I’ve truly embraced those relationships, and it’ll be the same with Jordan.”

The former first-round pick suggested he plans to play into his 40’s, which is still four seasons away.

It doesn’t sound like Rodgers is ready to give up the starting job any time soon.