Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Missing Practice Again Today

Another day, another missed practice for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has been very open about the fact that he’s dealing with a toe injury. While it sounds like he’ll play this Sunday against the Rams, it appears his injury is serious enough to keep him off the practice field for three consecutive days.

“Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is not practicing today,” Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette tweeted. “A week ago, Rodgers practiced Friday entering Minnesota after resting his toe all week. This week, Rodgers will not try that toe once as he prepares for Sunday’s game vs. Rams.”

The Packers will release Rodgers’ game designation for Week 12 later today.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is not practicing today. A week ago, Rodgers practiced Friday entering Minnesota after resting his toe all week. This week, Rodgers will not try that toe once as he prepares for Sunday’s game vs. Rams. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 26, 2021

Rodgers has been adamant about playing through this injury, but he did say he’ll consider surgery during the Packers’ bye week.

“There’s surgical options, as well, that wouldn’t involve missing time, so thankfully, we’ve got a great foot guy [Dr. Robert Anderson] in town — the best in the business, who everybody sends stuff to,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “But I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line.”

This toe injury occurred while Rodgers worked on his conditioning two weeks ago. Hopefully, he can make a speedy recovery from this toe injury.

Kickoff for the Packers-Rams game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.