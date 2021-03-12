Report: Packers Make Big Decision About Quarterback Room

The Green Bay Packers ruffled some feathers with their shocking first-round selection of quarterback Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL Draft.

While that pick immediately garnered plenty of QB speculation, the decision ended up being pretty inconsequential this past season. The former Utah State standout ran the scout team during practice and never saw time on the field in 2020.

Now heading into 2021, that No. 26 overall pick holds a bit more meaning.

The Packers have reportedly decided not to re-sign unrestricted free agent and second-string quarterback Tim Boyle. With this huge QB room move, Love should fill the role of Aaron Rodgers‘ primary backup.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported the news on NFL Network Friday afternoon.

Rodgers clearly wasn’t too happy with the Packers’ 2020 draft selection. After the pick was made, the MVP quarterback said he was surprised and not “thrilled” with the decision. With a lack of solid receiving options, Rodgers had hoped his franchise would invest in strengthening the wideout corps.

Again, Rodgers may not be too happy with this decision either. During Boyle’s two seasons with the Packers, he and Rodgers became close friends, per Garafolo.

As of right now, the reigning NFL MVP’s starting position with Green Bay is more secure than any QB in the league. But, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how this quarterback situation pans out over the next few years.