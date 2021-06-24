Look: Packers Quarterback Had Very Special Outfit Today

The Green Bay Packers offseason has been focused on the absence of Aaron Rodgers and the development of Jordan Love. One of the newcomers at the quarterback position, Kurt Benkert, is getting some attention in his own, unique way.

Benkert was signed by the team back in May. The former Virginia QB joined a group that also features veteran former No. 3 pick Blake Bortles.

In 2018, he caught on with the Atlanta Falcons, and spent the next three seasons with that franchise, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. He’s made a very strong impression based on reports from Packers OTAs and minicamp so far this offseason. On top of football, Benkert is a pretty big gamer.

That became very apparent today. On Wednesday, Benkert tweeted a photo of an extra large, life size “Master Chief” costume from the Halo franchise. Today, he brought it to life, as you can see below.

Packers QB Kurt Benkert pulled up in Spartan armour 🤖 @BRGaming Legendary.pic.twitter.com/6GHW4BZ7CA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021

Benkert also posted this adorable photo with his daughter.

Cortana are you there? pic.twitter.com/8HkpKSu3cu — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) June 24, 2021

In his offtime, Benkert is a Twitch streamer. Last January, he won the NFLPA Open’s Best Fortnite Player award. He represented the Falcons in the Fortnite Streamer Bowl ahead of Super Bowl LIV as well, finishing in third overall teamed up with pro gamer Aydan, good for $60,000 to charity.

“I really pride myself on talking to the people that watch and interacting in general,” Benkert told The Falcoholic of his streaming. “I started streaming to be able to bridge the gap between football and video games and to show that us athletes have passions off the field as well. It makes us more relatable and I think you’ll find that by watching me.”

He currently has over 15,000 followers on Twitch. Not too bad for a side gig, on top of playing quarterback in the NFL.