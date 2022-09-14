Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today.

Lazard missed all of practice last week because of an ankle injury. His absence in Week 1 didn't go unnoticed.

With Lazard out of action, the Packers needed Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and others to step up. That just didn't happen.

Running back AJ Dillon actually finished Sunday's game as the leading receiver for the Packers. That isn't a formula for success.

Lazard's eventual return to Green Bay's lineup will give Aaron Rodgers a target that he can trust.

During the 2021 season, Lazard had 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. He's listed as the No. 1 wideout on the Packers' depth chart.

The Packers should announce Lazard's status for Week 2 on Friday.

Until Lazard officially returns to the field, the Packers will need their interesting mix of veteran and rookie wide receivers to make an impact.