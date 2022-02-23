Packers Refused To Answer 1 Aaron Rodgers Question Today

Like all of us, the Green Bay Packers are still awaiting Aaron Rodgers‘ decision on what he wants to do next season.

Rodgers is still under contract, but there’s no guarantee he will try to return to Green Bay. He could opt to retire, or lobby the Packers to trade him elsewhere.

The latter possibility was mentioned to Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst during his press conference today, but Gutekunst refused to reveal his plans if Rodgers requested a trade.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t address whether he would trade Aaron Rodgers if the QB wants to play elsewhere. He called it a hypothetical that he’s not going to discuss. Same with Davante Adams and the franchise tag, altho he would prefer a long-term deal instead of tag. pic.twitter.com/sXrofhQTjZ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 23, 2022

The last 10 months or so with Rodgers have been filled with seemingly never-ending drama. The latest commotion involved his cryptic late-night Instagram post on Monday, which hinted at…whatever you really wanted it to hint at.

There was some hope that Rodgers, the NFL MVP in each of the last two seasons, would make a firm announcement on his future during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” yesterday. That was not what wound up happening.

“Let me just put this disclaimer out right away. There will be no news today, no decision on my future,” Rodgers said Tuesday.