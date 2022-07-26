Packers Release 3 Players Following Tuesday's Signings

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are already making a few notable changes to their training camp roster.

This Tuesday, the Packers announced the signings of three players: offensive lineman Ty Clary, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell and cornerback Donte Vaughn.

In a resulting move, the NFC North franchise has cut defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, safety Tre Sterling and cornerback Raleigh Texada.

The Packers have more on their recent roster moves:

The Green Bay Packers have signed C Ty Clary, WR Osirus Mitchell and CB Donte Vaughn, and released DL Hauati Pututau (how-ott-ee poo-too-tao), S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.

Clary (6-4, 299), a rookie out of the University of Arkansas, spent some time with Miami in May after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. In college, he played in 47 games with 39 starts over five seasons (2017-21). Clary started most of his games at center, but also made starts at right and left guard as a Razorback. He will wear No. 61 for the Packers.

Training camp is underway in Green Bay.