Green Bay Releases WR Days After Praise From QB Aaron Rodgers

If the Packers’ plan this offseason was to frustrate Aaron Rodgers, they’re doing a great job. With 53-man rosters due by this weekend, the front office chose to cut one of the team’s notable wide receivers.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Green Bay will cut Jake Kumerow this afternoon. It’s a surprising move when you consider the fact that Rodgers praised his skillset earlier this week.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the two-time MVP raved about Kumerow being a reliable target. Just two days later, the front office decided to part ways with him.

“Jake Kumerow has been such a solid performer for us for the last couple of years. I love his reliability,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s a fantastic, steady player, who’s very heady on the field. He makes plays, he plays with a lot of coincidence, and he’s a guy who you love having on the squad.”

Kumerow had 12 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown. Although those aren’t jaw-dropping numbers, it’s pretty apparent that he earned Rodgers’ trust.

Green Bay has one of the top wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams. The team is hopeful that either Allen Lazard or Marquez Valdez-Scantling will take that next step as a pro.

As for Kumerow, we’ll find out later this weekend if he can land on another NFL team.