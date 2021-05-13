Packers Release Official Statement On QB Blake Bortles

The Green Bay Packers have officially confirmed the signing of free agent quarterback and onetime NFL first-round pick Blake Bortles.

Bortles spent last season with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, but did not appear in a game. He last played in an NFL contest during the 2019 season with the Rams.

Bortles was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent his first five seasons in Jacksonville, throwing for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

The 2017 season was Bortles’ peak with the Jaguars, as he completed a career-high 60.2% of his passes and threw for 3,687 yards and 21 touchdowns in helping the team reach the AFC Championship Game.

Of course, when news of Bortles’ signing with Green Bay was first reported on Wednesday, there were some who speculated that it was another sign Aaron Rodgers is leaving the Packers.

However, other reports indicate Bortles is merely a depth signing for a team that needs some extra bodies at the quarterback position. Currently, Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.