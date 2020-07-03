Packers Release Plan For Fan Attendance This Season

With the 2020 season only a few months away, the Green Bay Packers have released their plan for fan attendance this fall. It turns out the historic franchise intends on having spectators in the stands.

This season will look extremely different due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the biggest changes is that stadiums will not be running at full capacity when it comes to fan attendance. The NFL has already signed off on tarp-sized advertisements covering the first couple of rows of seats.

It’s possible that teams will be allowed to set its own capacity based off its respective state’s health guidelines. Most teams have been silent about their plans up to this point, but Green Bay stepped up to the plate and offered its solution on Friday.

“At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced,” the team said in a statement. “Face coverings also will be required, and other necessary precautions will be in place. As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different.”

#Packers update season ticket holders on preparations for the 2020 season. 📝 https://t.co/rJliqt5x86 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 3, 2020

Recently, the 49ers and Saints advised their fans to wear a mask in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. It makes sense as to why the Packers would require their fans to wear masks to any home game.

Face coverings have been effective in the fight against the coronavirus. If there are going to be thousands of fans at one location, it’s imperative that strong protocols are in place.

Lambeau Field can hold over 81,000 fans for any given game. That number will probably get at least cut in half for the upcoming season.

There won’t be a Lambeau Leap this fall – at least there won’t be one that includes fans touching a player. However, the Packers are planning to have some fans cheer the team on this season, and that alone should be considered a win for football fans in Wisconsin.

