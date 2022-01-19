Packers Released Defensive Player On Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers made a shocking change to their roster. The team released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.

The timing of this move is quite surprising. In a few days from now, the Packers will face the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

It’s unclear as to why the Packers decided to release Keke at this time.

Keke appeared in 12 games for the Packers this season, registering 23 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass breakups, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Packers selected Keke in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 41 games since joining the franchise.

Keke showed a lot of promise during the 2020 season, racking up 21 tackles, eight quarterback hits and four sacks.

Now that Keke is out of the rotation, the Packers will need Jack Heflin and Tyler Lancaster to step up this weekend against the 49ers.

Keke, 25, should have no trouble finding a new home in the NFL.