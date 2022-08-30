Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 05: The Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.

During the Packers' preseason finale, Etling completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 97 yards.

Etling showcased his athleticism in the preseason, rushing for 48 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19.

Unfortunately for Etling, he couldn't escape Green Bay's final roster cuts this Tuesday.

This move may not sit well with Aaron Rodgers, who raved about Etling's work ethic earlier this month.

“That’s what you’ve got to be when you’re a backup quarterback and fighting for a spot on the active roster," Rodgers said, via Madison.com. "[Etling’s] obviously talented athletically. I mean, you’ve seen that. We saw that watching his film. … But you love to see the work ethic. He just really puts the time in, and I’ve really enjoyed having him in the room.”

Etling could always return to the Packers in the future.