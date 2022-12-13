Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Packers released wide receiver Dede Westbrook from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Westbrook joined the Packers' practice squad on Nov. 15. He was never elevated to the active roster.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, he hasn't really made much of an impact since 2019.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Westbrook had 159 receptions for 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns. Since 2019, he has just 11 receptions for 72 yards.

Westbrook, a former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, will now have to look elsewhere for another opportunity.

In addition to releasing Westbrook from their practice squad, the Packers parted ways with defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

The Packers also signed offensive tackle Jack Delance and center Michal Menet to their practice squad.

At 5-8, the Packers are hoping to win out and potentially steal a playoff spot in the NFC. In order to do that, they'll need to defeat the Rams, Dolphins, Vikings and Lions over the next four games.