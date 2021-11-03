Packers Reportedly Adding Veteran QB After Aaron Rodgers News

Had Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 a mere 24 hours ago, the Green Bay Packers could have traded for a potential veteran replacement. Instead, they’re signing a veteran off the street to back up Jordan Love this weekend.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, veteran quarterback Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay this week. Per the report, he is expected to join the Packers’ practice squad and will be eligible for a 53-man roster promotion by Sunday.

It won’t be Bortles’ first stint with the Packers though. He was a member of the Packers for training camp this past summer, but was released during final roster cuts.

Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start in Rodgers’ place.

Veteran QB Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay with the expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be eligible for the 53-man roster Sunday, per source. Bortles was on the Packers’ roster this summer until Aaron Rodgers reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Blake Bortles was the No. 3 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played five seasons in Jacksonville, throwing for 17,646 yards and 103 touchdowns but with 75 interceptions.

In 2017, Bortles went 10-6 and led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1999. But he regressed the following year and was released after the 2018 season.

Bortles has spent the last two years as a journeyman, signing with the Los Angeles Rams twice and having a brief spell with the Denver Broncos. He’s thrown just two passes since 2019.

But if Mike White, Trevor Siemian, Geno Smith and Cooper Rush have taught us anything it’s that lack of recent playing time doesn’t mean you can’t still sling it.