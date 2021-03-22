Packers Reportedly Considering Telling Move With Aaron Rodgers

There have been a lot of questions raised about the Green Bay Packers‘ commitment to star QB Aaron Rodgers. But one move they’re reportedly making could give a lot of insight into just how committed they really are.

According to NFL insider Michael Silver, the Packers are trying to negotiate a restructured contract with Rodgers. Such a move would free up some much-needed cap space for the Packers.

“One thing they can do to free up some cap space is restructure Aaron’s contract. They are working on that,” Silver told NFL Network. “But it’s tricky situation because it will also reveal a lot about how they see his future. If you restructure it in such a way that really kills you cap-wise if you want to get rid of him after this season or the one after, that’s telling Aaron Rodgers something.”

To date, the Packers have not signed a single player to their roster that played for a different team in 2020. They’re near the bottom of the league in terms of cap space per OverTheCap.

Silver believes that the Packers are pursuing bargain pickups in free agency or waiting until the market dries up so they can get some players cheap.

But the Packers still need to come up with the money to sign virtually anyone. And Aaron Rodgers may be their best bet to get that money given how much of a cap hit he makes in 2021 and 2022.

As Silver mentioned though, reworking Rodgers’ deal would likely lock him in for the next couple of years. So if they have any plans to move on from Rodgers, they’d have to put them on hold with such a move.

