Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft.

There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving Abram.

"Abram contributed during his short stint in Green Bay, which now wants to look at its young guys," Pelissero added.

Abram will now hit waivers for the second time in the past three weeks.

Abram appeared in two games for the Packers, recording a pair of tackles.

Prior to joining the Packers, Abram had 255 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions on the Raiders.

With Abram no longer on the roster, the Packers will lean on Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Ruby Ford, Tariq Carpenter and Dallin Leavitt in the secondary.