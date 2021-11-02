While most of the NFL was focused on the NFL’s trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers were busy making other moves.

According to a new report, the team released a veteran special teams player. Green Bay decided it was time to move on from veteran long snapper Hunter Bradley. That’s according to a report from Packers insider Matt Schneidman.

In a corresponding move, the Packers will elevate long snapper Steven Wirtel from the practice squad and give him the starting job.

“The Packers are releasing long snapper Hunter Bradley and giving practice squad long snapper Steven Wirtel the job, sources tell The Athletic,” Schneidman said.

“The Packers used two draft picks on a punter (JK Scott, fifth round) and long snapper (Hunter Bradley, seventh round) in 2018,” Schneidman added on Twitter. “Now both are gone.”

The Packers didn’t stop there, though. Earlier this afternoon the team also released veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith. After being released by the Dallas Cowboys, Smith only played a limited role in Green Bay.

When the Packers first signed Smith, head coach Matt LaFleur raved about his leadership skills.

“He’s got a great presence, number one. And he’s got an infectious personality,” LaFleur told reporters. “He’s a guy on the team everybody gravitated too, and a great leader.”

Now he and Bradley will be searching for new teams.