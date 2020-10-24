Packers Reportedly Exploring Notable Trade Before The Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just 10 days away, it appears the Green Bay Packers are working the phones to see if they can add some firepower to their offense.

According to Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV, the Packers are “definitely calling around” to see if they can acquire another wide receiver.

Green Bay has one of the best wideouts in the business in Davante Adams. The issue is there isn’t much depth behind him. Allen Lazard was coming into his own this season, but the Iowa State product underwent core muscle surgery a few weeks ago.

Nagler mentioned that Green Bay pursued a trade for Robby Anderson last year when he was in New York. He probably won’t be on the move this year since he’s flourishing in Carolina, but a player of that caliber could be available.

The Packers are definitely calling around about WRs. No idea on specific targets, but have heard they are making plenty of calls. They came close to pulling the trigger on Robby Anderson last year. We'll see if Gutekunst makes a move this time around. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) October 23, 2020

Teams like the Giants and Jets are clearly rebuilding this season. Perhaps the Packers could see if either Golden Tate or Jamison Crowder is on the trade block.

Last week’s performance by Green Bay wasn’t encouraging. Nonetheless, the franchise has championship aspirations and should be aggressive while it still has Aaron Rodgers under center.

Adding another playmaker to the Packers’ offense would certainly help their title chances, and it’d be a great response to Tampa Bay signing Antonio Brown.

Do you think Green Bay will make a big splash before the trade deadline?