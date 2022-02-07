Packers Reportedly Finalizing Major Coaching Hire

The Green Bay Packers are close to hiring their new special teams coach for next season and beyond.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia is set to be hired for that role.

The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

Special teams were part of the reason why the Packers lost to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round a few weeks ago. They had a punt that was blocked for a touchdown, plus a field goal that was blocked as well.

Bisaccia was the Raiders special teams coach this past season before he became the interim head coach. Jon Gruden resigned during the season due to using homophobic language in his emails and Bisaccia took over.

Once that happened, the Raiders rallied towards the end of the season and squeaked into the playoffs with a win in overtime against the Chargers.

The Raiders then took the Bengals down to the very end in the wild card round but lost, 26-19. Bisaccia wasn’t given the full-time role as the team decided to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels instead.

With Bisaccia now in Green Bay, he joins an organization that’s looking to continue to try and win.