Packers Reportedly Finalizing Major Coaching Hire

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas RaidersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 26: Interim head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field for a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 17-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are close to hiring their new special teams coach for next season and beyond.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia is set to be hired for that role.

Special teams were part of the reason why the Packers lost to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round a few weeks ago. They had a punt that was blocked for a touchdown, plus a field goal that was blocked as well.

Bisaccia was the Raiders special teams coach this past season before he became the interim head coach. Jon Gruden resigned during the season due to using homophobic language in his emails and Bisaccia took over.

Once that happened, the Raiders rallied towards the end of the season and squeaked into the playoffs with a win in overtime against the Chargers.

The Raiders then took the Bengals down to the very end in the wild card round but lost, 26-19. Bisaccia wasn’t given the full-time role as the team decided to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels instead.

With Bisaccia now in Green Bay, he joins an organization that’s looking to continue to try and win.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.