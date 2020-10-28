Packers Reportedly “Inquire” About Trade For Former 1st-Round WR

Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world by not selecting a wide receiver in the 2020 draft.

In what was viewed as one of the best wide receiver classes in years, the Packers opted not to select another weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was a decision that left many shaking their collective heads.

Well, after getting off to a hot start to the 2020 season, the Packers are now buyers at the trade deadline. The latest reports suggest the team is attempting to land a talented wide receiver from the AFC.

Houston Texans insider Aaron Reiss reported the Packers are “among the teams to inquire” about Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. While the Packers are interested, Reiss said there is no deal imminent.

Ironically, the Packers just faced off against the Texans last weekend. Green Bay handed Houston its sixth loss of the season in a 35-20 route.

Fuller had one of his worst games of the season, racking up three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. However, he obviously did enough to impress the Packers’ front office.

The former first-round pick is enjoying the best season of his career thus far. In seven games this season, Fuller has racked up 31 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s become one of Deshaun Watson’s favorite targets, but he might not be around for much longer.