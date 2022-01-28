Packers Reportedly Interview 2 Candidates For Offensive Coordinator Role

With Nathaniel Hackett off to Denver Broncos to become their new head coach, Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers need a new offensive coordinator.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers are interviewing two outside candidates for the role vacated by Hackett. Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson are expected to interview.

But the Packers have a pair of in-house candidates for the job as well. Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach & running game coordinator Adam Stenavich will be given a chance as well.

To some Packers fans though, the offensive coordinator role might not be a big deal. LaFleur calls all of the offensive plays himself.

The #Packers interviewed #Chargers TEs coach Kevin Koger and are expected to interview #Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson for their vacant OC job, sources say. Luke Getsy and Adam Stenavich are the top in-house candidates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Kevin Koger has previous experience working for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. He served as the team’s offensive quality control coach from 2019 to 2020 before being hired by the Chargers.

Brian Johnson is coming off his first year with the Eagles after spending the previous three years with the Florida Gators.

Whoever does get the job will have a pretty big task ahead of them, even without playcalling duties.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be leaving this coming offseason, and if he does, it seems unlikely that the Packers offense will be the well-oiled machine its been for the better part of a decade-plus.

Who do you think will be the next offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers?