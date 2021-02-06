Packers Reportedly “Leaning Toward” 1 Defensive Coordinator Candidate

The Packers need a new defensive coordinator, and head coach Matt LaFleur is zeroing in on one potential candidate.

Green Bay opted to not renew former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s contract with the organization this off-season, which wasn’t all too surprising. Pettine’s defense underwhelmed throughout the postseason.

The Packers are now in need of a new coordinator on the defensive side of the ball. Green Bay is reportedly “leaning toward” Joe Barry.

Barry was the Rams’ linebackers and assistant head coach during the 2020 season. He spent time together with LaFleur in Los Angeles in 2017.

It's sounding like LaFleur is leaning more toward Joe Barry than Ejiro Evero as his next defensive coordinator. The two were together with the Los Angeles Rams in '17. Barry has experience as a coordinator in Detroit ('07-'08) and Washington ('15-'16). — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

Joe Barry just recently left the Rams for the Chargers this off-season. It looks like he could potentially be on the move again.

Barry has been a defensive coordinator twice before. He served in the role with the Detroit Lions from 2007-2008. He then had another stint in the role with Washington in 2015-16. Neither stop proved all too successful for Barry.

His defense in Detroit was one of the worst in the league at the time. Of course, were he to land with the Packers he’d have much better talent to work with. Green Bay’s roster is one of the best in the NFL. Defensive lapses became an issue during the postseason, though.

It’s sounding like LaFleur is targeting Barry to be his next defensive coordinator. It’s potentially a risky move, but one LaFleur seems comfortable with.