Packers Reportedly Make A Decision On Defensive Coordinator

Earlier Wednesday morning, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made headlines when he discussed the team’s upsetting loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

LaFleur was asked about the future of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. When discussing Pettine, LaFleur’s comments suggested he was considering a coaching change.

“We’re still working through everything right now, just trying to evaluate everything,” LaFleur said. “It just wasn’t good enough, especially when you get to a championship game like that and you know what’s at stake. Just all across the board.”

Well, a few hours after making those comments, LaFleur has reportedly made a decision on Pettine’s future with the team.

He’ll be back for the 2020 season, according to a report from Packers insider Ryan Wood.

Can confirm #Packers are retaining Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator, as @RobDemovsky first reported. Defense made strides from first year to second in Pettine's system. Pettine will now get a third year. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 22, 2020

Green Bay gave up an average of 30 points per game in the team’s two playoff games this year. Obviously, that figure is inflated by the drubbing San Francisco gave the Packers in the NFL title game.

However, the score of that game could have been worse, if the 49ers wanted to pour it on.

Heading into his second season with the Packers, LaFleur clearly wants to maintain the status quo as it relates to the coaching staff.