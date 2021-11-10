Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Star OL David Bakhtiari

For the first time since the 2020 season, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is ready to return to the gridiron.

On Wednesday, the Packers officially activated Bakhtiari off the physically unable to perform list. This means he’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Seahawks.

Bakhtiari missed the first nine weeks of the 2021 season because he was recovering from a torn ACL. The Packers made sure they gave Bakhtiari ample time to make a full recovery before they put him back in their starting lineup.

The Packers have officially activated star LT David Bakhtiari off of the PUP list, making him eligible to play Sunday. One of their best players is nearing a return. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 10, 2021

On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur addressed Bakhtiari’s outlook for Week 10. At that time, he wasn’t ready to say that Bakhtiari will start against the Seahawks.

“As far as whether or not he’s available on Sunday, I think that’s something that, as you guys know, we’ll give him the week to kind of figure that out,” LaFleur said, via Packers Central. “We’re hopeful but, again, we’re going to make sure that the time is right for Dave, for us, for everybody involved.”

When healthy, Bakhtiari is arguably the best offensive tackle in the NFL. He has earned All-Pro honors five times over the course of his career and has made the Pro Bowl three times.

The Packers will release Bakhtiari’s game designation for Week 10 on Friday. His return would certainly elevate the Packers’ offensive line.