Packers Reportedly Make Decision On New Offensive Coordinator

It looks like the Packers have their replacement for Nathaniel Hackett after he left for the Denver Broncos.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to fill Hackett’s offensive coordinator role.

The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Hackett is now the Broncos head coach after he was chosen over a couple of other finalists. Stenavich was Green Bay’s offensive line coach and its run game coordinator before getting this promotion.

The Broncos had requested permission to interview Stenavich for their offensive coordinator position this past week and were denied. It’s not hard to see why with this news.

Green Bay will now turn its attention to quarterback Aaron Rodgers as his status for the 2022 season is up in the air.

Everything is on the table, whether it’s coming back to Green Bay for another year, to play for another team, or even retiring. If Rodgers does decide to retire or leave, Jordan Love would be in line to replace him.

It could be a wild offseason in Green Bay.