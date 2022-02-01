The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Special Teams Coach

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt LaFleur is making a necessary change to his Packers‘ coaching staff.

Per a report, Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will not be returning next season.

This is a necessary move by LaFleur. Drayton’s unit lost the Packers their Divisional Round game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers had a field goal and punt blocked by the Niners, the latter which was returned for a touchdown.

Green Bay has a void on its staff to fill.

“Maurice Drayton will not return as #Packers special teams coordinator, a source said,” reports Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 

The Packers’ special teams have been a disaster for some time now. The unit cost them a trip to the NFC Championship.

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t even score an offensive touchdown against Green Bay in their Divisional Round matchup. All they needed was a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a couple field goals to win the game.

Later in the game, the 49ers lined up to kick the game-winning field goal. The Packers managed to get just 10 men on the field.

Those kind of mistakes in the playoffs are inexcusable. Frankly, it’s surprising it took Matt LaFleur this long to make a change.

The Packers will have a new special teams’ coordinator next season.

