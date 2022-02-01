Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Special Teams Coach

Matt LaFleur is making a necessary change to his Packers‘ coaching staff.
Per a report, Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will not be returning next season.
This is a necessary move by LaFleur. Drayton’s unit lost the Packers their Divisional Round game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers had a field goal and punt blocked by the Niners, the latter which was returned for a touchdown.
Green Bay has a void on its staff to fill.
“Maurice Drayton will not return as #Packers special teams coordinator, a source said,” reports Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Maurice Drayton will not return as #Packers special teams coordinator, a source said. Story to come shortly.
The Packers’ special teams have been a disaster for some time now. The unit cost them a trip to the NFC Championship.
The San Francisco 49ers didn’t even score an offensive touchdown against Green Bay in their Divisional Round matchup. All they needed was a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a couple field goals to win the game.
BLOCKED PUNT TD FOR THE 49ERS 😱 (via @NFL)
Later in the game, the 49ers lined up to kick the game-winning field goal. The Packers managed to get just 10 men on the field.
The Packers only had 10 MEN on the field for the FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT. pic.twitter.com/syLAr6lUGw
Those kind of mistakes in the playoffs are inexcusable. Frankly, it’s surprising it took Matt LaFleur this long to make a change.
The Packers will have a new special teams’ coordinator next season.