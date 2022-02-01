Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Special Teams Coach

“Maurice Drayton will not return as #Packers special teams coordinator, a source said,” reports Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Maurice Drayton will not return as #Packers special teams coordinator, a source said. Story to come shortly. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 1, 2022

The Packers’ special teams have been a disaster for some time now. The unit cost them a trip to the NFC Championship.

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t even score an offensive touchdown against Green Bay in their Divisional Round matchup. All they needed was a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a couple field goals to win the game.

Later in the game, the 49ers lined up to kick the game-winning field goal. The Packers managed to get just 10 men on the field.

The Packers only had 10 MEN on the field for the FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT. pic.twitter.com/syLAr6lUGw — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) January 23, 2022

Those kind of mistakes in the playoffs are inexcusable. Frankly, it’s surprising it took Matt LaFleur this long to make a change.

The Packers will have a new special teams’ coordinator next season.