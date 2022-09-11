Packers Reportedly Make Week 1 Decision On David Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It does not appear that the Green Bay Packers will have left tackle David Bakhtiari available today.

Packers beat writer Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette is reporting that the three-time Pro Bowler will be inactive for this afternoon's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

"#Packers taking long-term view of Bakhtiari’s return, knowing there is no need to rush him back early in season," Wood wrote. "Source said Bakhtiari is also likely to miss next week’s home opener vs Bears."

Bakhtiari played in only one regular season game in 2021 after tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season. Early in the week, there was optimism that he'd be starting today, but that looks like it won't be happening.

Wood also said that the Packers are expected to exercise caution with offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as well.

With Bakhtiari and Jenkins out, the Packers' offensive line will look a bit different today. Green Bay has managed these type of situations well in the past, which is encouraging for fans who are worried about the team missing two of its top linemen.

The Packers and Vikings will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.