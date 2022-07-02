Packers Reportedly Move Wide Receiver To New Position

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

In January, Rico Gafford signed with the Green Bay Packers with the expectation he'd be playing wide receiver for the team. However, Matt LaFleur's had a change of heart.

The Packers signed Sammy Watkins and drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure earlier this off-season, adding much-needed depth at the position - almost too much depth.

The Packers are moving Gafford to cornerback - a move he was unaware of when he signed with the team.

“No, I didn’t know I was going to corner,” Gafford told Bill Huber of SI.com. “We showed up for offseason workouts, and I was with the receivers, with the offense. I was learning the playbook, doing routes on air and going over certain plays and all that stuff.”

Moving to corner gives Gafford the best chance to make the team, according to LaFleur.

“After the draft, Coach LaFleur came up to me and was like, ‘It would be in your best interests to go back to corner. You’ll probably have a better chance of making this team,’” Gafford added. “He told me straight up, ‘We love the things that you’re doing right now. You’re showing us a lot and we see that you can play.’”

