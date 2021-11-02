While most of the NFL was focused on the NFL’s trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers were busy making a handful of moves.

According to a new report, the team added a veteran defensive lineman. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Green Bay inked a new deal with former Houston Texans defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai.

“Green Bay Packers signed former Texans DT Auzoyah Alufohai, per a league source,” Wilson reported.

Green Bay Packers signed former Texans DT Auzoyah Alufohai, per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2021

Earlier this afternoon, Green Bay decided it was time to move on from veteran long snapper Hunter Bradley. In a corresponding move, the Packers will elevate long snapper Steven Wirtel from the practice squad and give him the starting job.

But that’s not all. Earlier this morning, the team also released veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith. After being released by the Dallas Cowboys, Smith only played a limited role in Green Bay.

When the Packers first signed Smith, head coach Matt LaFleur raved about his leadership skills.

“He’s got a great presence, number one. And he’s got an infectious personality,” LaFleur told reporters. “He’s a guy on the team everybody gravitated too, and a great leader.”

While the NFL’s trade deadline didn’t have much to offer, teams were still busy making other moves.