Packers Reportedly Sign Quarterback To Futures Deal

With their 2021 season officially over, the Green Bay Packers began shaping their roster today for the offseason and 2022 campaign.

According to Cheesehead TV’s Paul Bretl, the Packers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to a futures deal. Benkert spent 2021 with the team on both the practice squad and active roster.

The 26-year-old signal caller was promoted to the 53-man roster in December after backup quarterback Jordan Love was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Benkert saw his first career action in a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on December 12, kneeling twice in the final seconds.

From 2018-2020, Benkert was with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia four years ago.

With today’s contract, Benkert will be part of the team’s 90-man roster once the 2022 offseason officially begins in March. The question is, what other quarterbacks will be on that roster later this year.

We know Love will be back, but will Aaron Rodgers? The three-time MVP spent last offseason as the subject of trade rumors before eventually returning.

Perhaps that will be the case again this year–or maybe Rodgers will actually be dealt somewhere else this time around.