Report: What The Packers Told Aaron Rodgers This Offseason

The NFL was shook to the core on Thursday, as a stunning report detailed that Aaron Rodgers, the league’s 2020 MVP wanted a deal to leave the Green Bay Packers.

However, it’s possible that the organization might’ve gone to its franchise quarterback first about a potential move.

According to Trey Wingo, the Packers actually told Rodgers that they were planning on trading him earlier this offseason. They eventually backed off, but the two parties had been operating on pins and needles since then.

Then, just last week, Rodgers told the organization that “trade or no trade” he wasn’t coming back to Green Bay next year.

“Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off,” Wingo wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks.”

Wingo also added fuel to the other-Rodgers related report from Thursday that the San Fransisco 49ers had called the Packers about their franchises quarterback. Apparently, the 37-year-old thought he might be headed back to Northern California just last night.

Also per sources: as of last night Rodgers was convinced he was headed to San Francisco.

Wingo’s report is just the latest to come out in the wake of Schefter’s story earlier on Thursday. It’s difficult to know exactly what’s going on between the Packers and Rodgers right now, but the situation definitely appears tense.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has maintained the organization’s commitment to the three-time MVP throughout the offseason and did so yet again on Thursday.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst told ESPN. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

However, the GM’s comments are starting to hold less and less weight as information continues to trickle out.