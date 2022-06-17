Packers Reportedly Waiving Veteran Quarterback

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Green Bay's quarterback room will look a bit different for training camp. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving veteran signal-caller Kurt Benkert.

Benkert, 26, started his NFL career with the Falcons. He was in Atlanta from 2018-2020 before joining Green Bay's roster in May of 2021.

Before the start of the 2021 season, the Packers released Benkert. He was then signed to their practice squad shortly after.

Although he was on the Packers' roster for the entire season, Benkert didn't get the chance to showcase his skillset. Jordan Love started the one game that Aaron Rodgers missed.

The timing of this move is interesting. With training camp around the corner, the Packers might be hinting at Danny Etling taking over the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Etling, a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers in late January.

Benkert, meanwhile, will have to find another home before the start of training camp.