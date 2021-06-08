Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

As NFL teams continue to plug holes on their rosters with veteran depth, the Green Bay Packers are reportedly close to adding a seasoned linebacker.

Green Bay is expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. As long as Campbell passes a physical, he’ll join the Packers roster.

A fourth-round pick of the Falcons out of Minnesota in 2016, Campbell has started 70 games in five seasons. In his four years in Atlanta, he appeared in 59 games, starting 54, and recorded 462 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Last season with Arizona, Campbell started all 16 games and finished third on the team in tackles with 99. He also registered two sacks and a forced fumble.

The Packers are bringing in former Falcons LB De'Vondre Campbell and a signing is expected assuming everything checks out, including a physical, according to a source. Campbell gives the Packers another option at inside linebacker. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

While the Packers are set at outside linebacker with the Smiths (Preston and Za’Darius) and 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary, their inside linebacker depth needed fortifying, which is why the team is targeting Campbell.

Once he’s settled in with Green Bay, Campbell will presumably compete with second-year pros Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin for a starting role in the middle of the Packer defense.