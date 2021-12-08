The Spun

Packers Make Important Decision On Star CB Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander reacts on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after breaking up a pass against Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers‘ already stout defense could be getting even stronger. Cornerback Jaire Alexander has returned to practice.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced moments ago that Alexander will participate in individual drills today. It’s the first time he’ll work since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alexander has not played since. The Packers will now have 21 days to activate the Pro Bowler or shut him down for the year.

Through the first four games, Alexander registered 13 tackles, one interceptions and three passes defensed. He entered 2021 coming off his first career Pro Bowl selection.

In addition to Alexander, the Packers are also hoping to get left tackle David Bakhtiari and pass rusher Za’Darius Smith back in the coming weeks. Bakhtiari has not played all season after tearing his ACL in December 2020, while Smith only played Week 1 before undergoing back surgery.

Despite their injuries, Green Bay has logged a 9-3 record and is in the running for the top overall seed in the NFC.

