Packers Make Important Decision On Star CB Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers‘ already stout defense could be getting even stronger. Cornerback Jaire Alexander has returned to practice.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced moments ago that Alexander will participate in individual drills today. It’s the first time he’ll work since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alexander has not played since. The Packers will now have 21 days to activate the Pro Bowler or shut him down for the year.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is returning to practice today. First time since his Week 4 shoulder injury. Matt LaFleur said he will do individual drills. His three-week window officially begins. No go yet for David Bakhtiari or Za'Darius Smith. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 8, 2021

Through the first four games, Alexander registered 13 tackles, one interceptions and three passes defensed. He entered 2021 coming off his first career Pro Bowl selection.

In addition to Alexander, the Packers are also hoping to get left tackle David Bakhtiari and pass rusher Za’Darius Smith back in the coming weeks. Bakhtiari has not played all season after tearing his ACL in December 2020, while Smith only played Week 1 before undergoing back surgery.

Despite their injuries, Green Bay has logged a 9-3 record and is in the running for the top overall seed in the NFC.