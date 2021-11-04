Packers Reveal If Aaron Rodgers Complied With Protocols

Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. With the revelation that Rodgers has been unvaccinated, the team has addressed how he observed COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed whether Rodgers “cut corners” on following protocols. But LaFleur assured the media that wasn’t the case – at least in regards to his football obligations.

He asserted that Rodgers did not cut corners in observing the league rules. “As far as the football space is concerned, I am 100 percent confident,” LaFleur said.

Nevertheless, Rodgers’ refusal to get vaccinated has forced LaFleur’s hand here. The Packers must now roll with second-year quarterback Jordan Love as their starter until Rodgers is cleared.

There’s pretty strong evidence that Aaron Rodgers deceived the media as far as his vaccination status is concerned. Rodgers somewhat openly admonished people who didn’t get vaccinated to boot.

However, it appears that Rodgers informed the Packers and the NFL privately that he was unvaccinated. How he managed to keep that truth a secret for so long in this day and age is anyone’s guess.

For some people, it’s a non-issue. For others, it’s a not-insignificant violation of public trust. To others still, it’s another sign that Rodgers is so averse to criticism that he’d lie to avoid being grilled.

This incident probably won’t change how the Packers see Rodgers in the grand scheme of things. But for right now, it’s bigger than he probably wanted it to be.