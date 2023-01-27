Packers Rookie Has Telling Aaron Rodgers Admission

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers received a lot of criticism this season for not being on the same page as the Packers' rookie receivers. That being said, the latest comments from Romeo Doubs aren't going to help his case.

During an appearance on Maggie and Perloff this Thursday, Dobbs was asked if he ever hung out with Rodgers outside of the team facility.

Believe it or not, Dobbs never linked up with Rodgers.

“I didn’t get a chance to hang out with him,” Doubs said. “Not one time. I mean as far as being around 12… it’s always been football. In the building, in the practice field."

Green Bay selected Doubs in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Doubs finished his rookie season with 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers have not yet made a decision on Rodgers for the 2023 season. There have been some rumblings about him potentially being on the trade block.

If Rodgers returns to the Packers, he may have to work on his chemistry with Doubs.