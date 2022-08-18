Packers Rookie Makes Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said the team's young receivers need to be more consistent.

On Wednesday, Rodgers had an early morning meeting with those receivers on the roster. He didn't call the meeting, but he reportedly "spoke extensively" during it.

Packers rookie wideout Romeo Doubs revealed what was said during this meeting.

"Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees," Doubs said, via ESPN.

Rodgers apparently wants to see more consistency in the team's route-running and decisions.

"He just wants us to see what he sees," Doubs continued. "So then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are."

Fellow rookie receiver Samori Toure also walked out of Wednesday's meeting with a positive mindset.

"It was just really giving us advice," Toure said. "Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It's just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up."

During the Packers' preseason opener, Doubs had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Toure, meanwhile, had three receptions for 42 yards.

The Packers will need their rookie wideouts to step up if they're going to compete for a Super Bowl this season.