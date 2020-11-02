Packers Running Back Is Reportedly Out For Thursday Night

The Green Bay Packers hope to recover from their loss to the Vikings this Thursday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll have to head to California without rookie RB AJ Dillon.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Dillon is being ruled out of Thursday’s day against the 49ers due to COVID-19 protocols. Per the report, there may be some concerns about the rest of the offense as a result.

Dillon is Green Bay’s No. 3 running back with 23 carries for 97 yards on the season. But his workload has recently increased due to an injury to No. 1 rusher Aaron Jones.

Per the report, Jones’ status for Thursday is still uncertain. He has not played in the last two games.

As a result, Jamaal Williams is expected to get the bulk of carries against the 49ers.

The running game is usually a pretty minor aspect of the offense compared to the massive output Aaron Rodgers produces on a regular basis.

But since Matt LaFleur’s arrival as head coach last year, there’s been an increased emphasis on the running game.

A Packers team that was consistently in the bottom half of the league in rushing the ball has been in the top half in LaFleur’s 23 regular season games.

Green Bay currently ranks ninth in rushing yards despite being 16th in carries.

That’s the kind of offense that can win a lot of regular season games and go on deep playoff runs.

How will injuries in the running game affect the Packers against the 49ers this weekend?